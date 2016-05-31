Papa Roach put their $600,000 studio on offer in Pledge campaign for next album

Papa Roach have offered to sell their Sacramento recording studio in the crowdfunding campaign for their next album.

The California band launched the pre-order Pledge scheme to help them make the follow-up to 2015’s F.E.A.R – and have announced they’re willing to sell the facility and its contents – if someone comes up with $600,000.

Papa Roach say: “You know a new Papa Roach album is in the works. We’ve teamed up with PledgeMusic to offer you an early experience like none other – including some really cool and unique things that we hope you’ll enjoy.”

They also tell potential Pledgers: “Not only will you get a digital download of the album when it comes out, you’ll hear streams of new songs, videos of us recording in the studio, pics of us at home and much, much more. You’ll be fully immersed in this album with us.”

Other offers for those who pledge include a private acoustic show, a signed refrigerator and a game of Bubble Soccer with the band.

Papa Roach have a run of shows in July, with an appearance at Miami’s ShipRocked cruise festival scheduled in January next year.

Jul 18: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Jul 22: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jul 29: Pala Casino Spa, CA

Jul 30: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

Jan 16: Miami ShipRocked, FL

Video: F.E.A.R. and record shopping with Papa Roach