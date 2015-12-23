Papa Roach’s Shaddix takes quick-fire questions

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix has held a quickfire Q&A session where he talks about his preferences in the world of music, film and TV.

He’s asked 25 questions in the video clip by Impericon, with the singer explaining why he prefers Family Guy to American Dad, and why he thinks it’s better for fans to sing along to their music live rather than stage dive.

When asked to choose between Kurt Cobain or John Lennon, Shaddix says: “John Lennon most definitely. He brought light to the world. I definitely enjoy Kurt Cobain – but that’s a dark path he went down.

On a straight choice between Metallica and Slipknot, he responds: “Slipknot, dude. Slipknot all the way. Slipknot’s one of my favourite bands. Love those guys.”

And when quizzed if he’d choose Europe over the US, Shaddix says: “When it comes to rock shows, Europe. When it comes to being with my family, USA. I’m trying to bring a good vibe and a good representation of the USA to the world.

“Not everybody shops at Walmart and is 500lbs in America.”

Papa Roach pulled the plug on their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch last month in the aftermath of the Paris terror attacks. Their last studio album was F.E.A.R. which was released in January.