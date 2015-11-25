Papa Roach pull plug on Euro tour with 5FDP

Papa Roach have pulled out of their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch – and Skindred have stepped up to fill in on some of those dates.

5FDP have three dates left on their European trek, having previously cancelled appearances in Milan and Paris in the wake of the terror attacks in the French capital on November 13. But – if they go ahead – they will play the remaining shows without their main support.

Papa Roach say: “It is again with a heavy heart that we are announcing the postponement of the remainder of our European tour. We pride ourselves for rarely cancelling shows, but our crew is an essential part of our organisation and because they, unfortunately, could not continue the tour due to their logistical challenges and uncertainties, we could not either.

“We respect them and have had to accept their difficult choice to return home. We shall return next year. We will announce more details on rescheduling as soon as we are able to.”

As well as the three 5FDP shows, Papa Roach have also pulled the plug on their headline gig at the Hippodrome in Kingston on November 29.

5FDP said they will decide the fate of each remaining show on a day-to-day basis. They are scheduled to play at Dusseldorf’s Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Germany tonight, where Skindred will step up in support. 5FDP then play in Brussels on Thursday (November 26). The Belgian capital has been the scene of s string of raids related to the Paris attacks.

They then finish the tour at London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday, where again Skindred will support.

However, the Welsh ragga metal outfit have had to cancel three of their own headline shows as a result of taking on the 5FDP gigs.

Skindred say: “We have been confirmed as main support to 5FDP at Wembley SSE Arena this Saturday, November 28. Due to unforeseen circumstances, our brothers in Papa Roach have had to return home.

“As a result of this, we will unfortunately have to postpone our advertised shows at Dead End Festival in Czech Republic (Nov 27) and Akvarium Club in Budapest (Nov 28). We are working with the promoters and will look to reschedule these shows as soon as possible.

“We will also be supporting 5FDP at today’s Dusseldorf show at Mitsubishi Electric Halle. This means that our headline show in Graz, Austria at PPC will unfortunately be postponed. Tickets for Graz can be used to attend our show in Vienna tomorrow.

“We apologise for anyone that has been left disappointed by these change of events, we will make it up to you.”