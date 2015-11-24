5FDP cancel Paris show with 'deep regret'

Five Finger Death Punch have cancelled tonight’s scheduled show in Paris and say they’ll evaluate the rest of their European tour on a day-by-day basis.

The band were due to play at the Olympia in the French capital but say they’ve decided not to go ahead with the show on safety grounds. It’s a little over a week since 130 people were murdered in Paris in a series of coordinated terror attacks.

Among the dead were 89 people killed by gunmen and suicide bombers at the Bataclan where Eagles Of Death Metal were performing. Extremist group IS has claimed responsibility for the atacks.

The cancellation follows the band’s decision to pull a show in Milan on Sunday after rumours were published online that an IS list of targets had been leaked by hacktivist group Anonymous and that 5FDP’s show at the Alcatraz was on the list. Anonymous later denied they had anything to do with the story.

On the Paris cancellation, 5FDP say: “It is with deep regret that we will postpone our show at the Olympia in Paris. We are still on tour in Europe, and we are evaluating each show day-by-day.

“A lot of work and analysis goes into each decision. Since the events in Paris last week, the situation is still very chaotic – a lot of misinformation – and a lot uncertainty in some places. But the most important factor is the safety of the fans which we are not willing to compromise.”

Meanwhile, U2 have rescheduled the Paris shows they pulled in the wake of the terror attacks. They were due to perform in the city on November 14 and 15 and have since announced they will now perform at the Accorhotels Arena in Bercy on December 6 and 7 instead. The second show will be broadcast on US channel HBO from 9pm Eastern Time.

