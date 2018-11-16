Papa Roach detail new album Who Do You Trust? - listen to Not The Only One

Papa Roach have revealed that their new studio album will arrive in early 2019.

It’s titled Who Do You Trust? and it’ll arrive on January 18, 2019, via Eleven Seven Music. Last month, the band revealed the title track and Renegade Music.

It’s a quick turnaround for the group, as their last record Crooked Teeth only came out last year, with frontman Jacoby Shaddix recently explaining to Rock Sound: "We were supposed to go on tour with Of Mice And Men at the beginning of the Crooked Teeth cycle – and former vocalist Austin Carlile got really sick, so the tour was canceled.

“We were, like, ‘If we're not going to be out on the road, let's go create.' So we went in and created five or six songs. Then we went back in June and July and took another stab at it. We have 12 songs – there's bangers in there."

To mark the announcement, Papa Roach have released the new single Not The Only One, which can be listened to below.

They'll head out on the road with Shinedown and Asking Alexandria in early 2019.

Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust?

1. The Ending

2. Renegade Musi

3. Not The Only One

4. Who Do You Trust?

5. Elevate

6. Come Around

7. Feel Like Home

8. Problems

9. Top Of The World

10. I Suffer Well

11. Maniac

12. Better Than Life