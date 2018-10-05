Papa Roach surprise everyone by releasing two brand new tracks

Papa Roach have surprised everyone by releasing two brand new tracks.

Late last month, frontman Jacoby Shaddix reported that the band had 12 tracks ready for their as-yet-untitled 10th studio album – despite the fact that Crooked Teeth only came out in May 2017.

Now, they’ve revealed a video for Who Do You Trust? and a stream of Renegade Music, which can both be found below.

Shaddix, who appears as a strait-laced news anchorman in the video, explains: “This song is a statement of engagement. In this day and age, who do you trust?

“The message of the song is to think for yourself and to trust in yourself, and the imagery of the song matches that.

“It’s the sea of information, all of if slightly out of focus – and you’re left floating in trying to decide for yourself. Who do you trust?”

Asked about the quick turnaround in the writing process, Shaddix recently told Rock Sound: "We were supposed to go on tour with Of Mice And Men at the beginning of the Crooked Teeth cycle – and former vocalist Austin Carlile got really sick, so the tour was canceled.

“We were, like, ‘If we're not going to be out on the road, let's go create.' So we went in and created five or six songs. Then we went back in June and July and took another stab at it. We have 12 songs – there's bangers in there."

Papa Roach have several 2018 tour dates remaining throughout October and into November and will head out on the road with Shinedown and Asking Alexandria in early 2019.