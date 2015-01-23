Papa Roach bring the F.E.A.R.

Papa Roach have streamed all 10 tracks of eighth album F.E.A.R (Face Everything And Rise).

The follow-up to 2012’s The Connection launches on January 26 via Eleven Seven Music, after the band decided to explore a mix of styles because they didn’t want to focus on a specific sound.

Guitarist Jerry Horton said last year: “We’ve got a bit of modern, heavy stuff, a couple of old things and some dynamic songs. We just went where the music took us – we’re really happy with how it came out.”

This week TeamRock took Jacoby Shaddix and co record shopping in London and issued a track-by-track rundown of the new album.

Papa Roach tour the UK in March:

Mar 08: Norwich UEA

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 11: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 12: London Roundhouse

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 15: Manchester Academy

Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 20: Dublin Academy

Mar 21: Belfast Limelight

F.E.A.R. tracklist