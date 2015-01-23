Papa Roach bring the F.E.A.R.

Papa Roach have streamed all 10 tracks of eighth album F.E.A.R (Face Everything And Rise).
The follow-up to 2012’s The Connection launches on January 26 via Eleven Seven Music, after the band decided to explore a mix of styles because they didn’t want to focus on a specific sound.
Guitarist Jerry Horton said last year: “We’ve got a bit of modern, heavy stuff, a couple of old things and some dynamic songs. We just went where the music took us – we’re really happy with how it came out.”
This week TeamRock took Jacoby Shaddix and co record shopping in London and issued a track-by-track rundown of the new album.
Papa Roach tour the UK in March:
Mar 08: Norwich UEA
Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 11: Southampton Guildhall
Mar 12: London Roundhouse
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 15: Manchester Academy
Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Academy
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 20: Dublin Academy
Mar 21: Belfast Limelight
F.E.A.R. tracklist
- Face Everything And Rise 2. Skeletons 3. Broken As Me 4. Falling Apart 5. Love Me Til It Hurts 6. Never Have To Say Goodbye 7. Gravity 8. War Over Me 9. Devil 10. Warriors