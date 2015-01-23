Trending

Papa Roach bring the F.E.A.R.

Hear 8th album in full ahead of March UK tour

Papa Roach have streamed all 10 tracks of eighth album F.E.A.R (Face Everything And Rise).

The follow-up to 2012’s The Connection launches on January 26 via Eleven Seven Music, after the band decided to explore a mix of styles because they didn’t want to focus on a specific sound.

Guitarist Jerry Horton said last year: “We’ve got a bit of modern, heavy stuff, a couple of old things and some dynamic songs. We just went where the music took us – we’re really happy with how it came out.”

This week TeamRock took Jacoby Shaddix and co record shopping in London and issued a track-by-track rundown of the new album.

Papa Roach tour the UK in March:

Mar 08: Norwich UEA

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 11: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 12: London Roundhouse

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 15: Manchester Academy

Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 20: Dublin Academy

Mar 21: Belfast Limelight

F.E.A.R. tracklist

  1. Face Everything And Rise 2. Skeletons 3. Broken As Me 4. Falling Apart 5. Love Me Til It Hurts 6. Never Have To Say Goodbye 7. Gravity 8. War Over Me 9. Devil 10. Warriors