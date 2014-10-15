Papa Roach face their F.E.A.R.

Papa Roach say their upcoming album will feature a mix of styles.

And guitarist Jerry Horton reveals it’s because they can’t focus on one specific sound.

F.E.A.R. (Face Everything And Rise) launches on January 27 via Eleven Seven Music and Horton says the record will feature heavy and dynamic tracks.

He tells Bring The Noise: “We’ve got a bit of modern, heavy stuff, a couple of old things and some dynamic songs. We went in with the idea of doing a heavy record, but we just can’t keep our focus on one thing.

“We have Attention Deficit Disorder when it comes to that, so we just went where the music took us – we’re really happy with how it came out.”

The follow-up to 2012’s The Connection was recorded in Las Vegas with producers Kevin and Kane Churko, who have previously worked with Ozzy Osbourne, Hellyeah, In This Moment and Five Finger Death Punch.

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix recently said the album carried a message of hope and insisted it has all the hallmarks of a great Papa Roach record.

He said: “It’s everything we believe is great about Papa Roach. We’ll leave it up to the fans to be the judge of it – I love it.”

Shaddix makes a guest appearance of Glamour Of The Kill track Out Of Control, which launched earlier this month.

F.E.A.R. tracklist