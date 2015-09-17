Panic Room announce Wildfire UK tour

Panic Room have announced a run of seven shows across the UK this October.

The Wildfire Tour has been set up in support of upcoming acoustic album Essence, with the band confirming they’ll open with an acoustic set followed by a “monumental” electric show.

Essence was made possible thanks to a Kickstarter campaign and will feature two new tracks and 10 reworked songs. It’s available to pre-order from the band’s website and their first material since 2014 Incarnate will also be available to purchase at the live shows.

The band said in a statement: “Thanks to the incredible support and confidence you’ve given us, we were afforded a freedom of creativity that has far exceeded our initial idea.

“We set out to capture some truly unique acoustic versions of your favourite songs. We have enjoyed the process of reincarnation so much that a lot of extra magic has been breathed into the album.”

Anne-Marie Helder and co say they’ll play tracks from all four of their albums and tickets for all seven shows are now on sale.

They recently confirmed that stand-in guitarist Dave Foster has become a full-time member of the band.

Oct 04: London The Borderline

Oct 08: Southampton 1865

Oct 10: Tavistock The Wharf

Oct 11: Cambridge Junction 2

Oct 16: Birmingham The Institute

Oct 17: Carlisle The Brickyard

Oct 18: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms