Panic Room reveal Essence elements

Panic Room have revealed details of their acoustic album Essence, which is to be released soon.

And they’ve released a nine-minute trailer containing clips from all 12 tracks.

It includes two brand-new songs alongside 10 reworked pieces from the band’s catalogue, chosen via the Kickstarter campaign established to fund production.

Panic Room say: “Thanks to the incredible support and confidence you’ve given us, we were afforded a freedom of creativity that has far exceeded our initial idea.

“We set out to capture some truly unique acoustic versions of your favourite songs. We have enjoyed the process of reincarnation so much that a lot of extra magic has been breathed into the album.”

They add that the title Essence was chosen because it “captures the true spirit of the project” and say the results showcase “the breadth and beauty of each musician’s talent – and the fun and feisty way they work together.”

Pre-ordering for the standard edition will become available in the coming days. Other versions were only made available to those who supported the crowdfunding campaign.

Panic Room recently confirmed that stand-in guitarist Dave Foster has become a full-time band member, following his work on their summer UK tour.

Tracklist

01. Promises 02. I Am A Cat 03. Song For Tomorrow 04. Rain & Tears & Burgundy 05. Apocalypstick 06. 5th Amendment 07. Screens 08. Moon On The Water 09. Denial 10. Black Noise 11. Firefly 12. Satellite