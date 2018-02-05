Palm Reader launch video for ferocious new track Swarm

Palm Reader have released a video for their brand new track Swarm.
It’s been lifted from the UK outfit’s new album Braille, which is scheduled to arrive on April 6 via Silent Cult Records.
Speaking with Metal Hammer last year about the how the record compared with the band’s last two albums, guitarist Andy Gillan said: “It’s definitely the logical progression and has a lot more groove.
“I’m not going to say it’s a massive departure from what we’ve done before – that’s not entirely true. We all said that we didn’t want to release the same album twice.
“If you’ve listened to Bad Weather, Beside The Ones We Love and this one, you can definitely see an unsurprising progression which has manifested itself on this record.”
Palm Reader will hit the road over the coming months with Rolo Tomassi and Cryptodira. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the Braille cover art and tracklist.
Braille is now available for pre-order.
Palm Reader Braille tracklist
- Swarm
- Internal Winter
- Like A Wave
- Inertia
- Breach
- Coalesce
- The Turn
- Dorothy
- Clockwork
- A Lover, A Shadow
Palm Reader 2018 tour dates with Rolo Tomassi and Cryptodira
Mar 21: Liege Reflektor Club, Belgium
Mar 23: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Mar 24: Modena La Tenda, Italy
Mar 26: Budapest Robot, Hungary
Mar 27: Kosice Colosseum, Slovakia
Mar 28: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria
Mar 29: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Mar 30: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Mar 31: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany
Apr 01: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Apr 03: Glasgow Audio, UK
Apr 04: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK
Apr 05: Birmingham Asylum 2, UK
Apr 06: Bristol The Exchange, UK
Apr 07: London The Garage, UK