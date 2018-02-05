Dani Filth: I don’t believe Slayer will stop touring

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth says he doesn’t believe Slayer’s final tour will actually be their last.

Tom Araya, Kerry King, Paul Bostaph and Gary Holt recently revealed they would head out on the road one last time from May.

But asked what he thought about the announcement, Filth tells Mammoth Metal: “I don’t believe it for an instant. I fell for the Ozzy Osbourne ‘touring for the last time’. I think Scorpions have done it and Accept have done it.

“We’ll see. I mean, if the money’s right, people come out of retirement. Maybe it’s another way to boost their sales a bit by announcing the last tour.”

Filth adds: “I hope it’s not their last tour. It would be a bit sad if it is. I think the same applies to them as with people like Glenn Danzig, ‘Do I need to be doing it? Am I comfortable?’

“They’re probably comfortable enough to be close to retirement. They get paid well for gigs. I think they’ll be all right.”

Watch the full interview below.

Following the final tour announcement, King’s wife Ayesha told fans: “He says not to worry, you’ll always get music from him.”

Slayer will be joined on the road by Anthrax, Lamb Of God, Behemoth and Testament.

