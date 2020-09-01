Pain Of Salvation release lyric video for Unfuture

Swedish prog rock quartet Pain Of Salvation have released a lyric video for the song Unfuture. The song is taken from the band's latest studio album Panther, which has been released by InsideOut Music. You can watch the video in full below.

“This is probably the most typical Pain Of Salvation song of the album, and if you're nervous about the new and unknown, this might be a good track to hold your hand as you venture deeper into the album, or as the Panther sinks its teeth deeper into you," says mainman Daniel Gildenlow. "It is a dystopian and lead heavy track in the vein of Black Hills, Diffidentia and The Taming Of A Beast.

"How free are you? Honestly. Right now, where are the limits of your cultural freedom? Where will your social context draw the line? In this modern age, flattering itself with being tolerant, the concept of normality is, ironically, narrowing down every year. And when you've adapted everything you want and own to fit these norms, the only thing left to change, is yourself. Now we only need a new you And you'll feel fine.”

Panther is on sale now.