Ozzy Osbourne will make his live comeback in November

Ozzy Osbourne will make his long-awaited return to the stage at the American Music Awards later this month.

The ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, with Billboard reporting that Ozzy will perform Take What You Want with Post Malone, Travis Scott and Andrew Watt on the night.

It’ll be Ozzy’s first time back on stage after what’s been a difficult year for the former Black Sabbath legend.

Ozzy was forced to postpone all of his 2019 touring plans after he was hospitalised with pneumonia and, just as he was recovering, he fell at home, injuring his back, neck and shoulders – dislodging the metal rods he had inserted following his 2003 ATV accident in the process.

He later called 2019 “one of the most fucked-up years of my life” but with his new album Ordinary Man out in January and his rescheduled tour dates taking place throughout 2020, things are looking up for Ozzy.

He also released his new single Under The Graveyard earlier this month, while his solo album box set See You On The Other Side is out later this month, with the collection available to pre-order through Ozzy’s website.

Green Day will also be at the AMAs to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dookie, and will play Basket Case and their recent single Father Of All....