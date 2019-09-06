Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s Post Malone collaboration Take What You Want

American artist Post Malone has released a stream of his new single featuring Ozzy Osbourne.

Take What You Want is included on Post Malone, aka Austin Richard Post's, latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding, with the collaboration coming to light last month. Rapper Travis Scott also guests on the track.

Post Malone is no stranger to the rock scene and performed at this year’s Grammy Awards with Red Hot Chili Peppers and took to the stage with Aerosmith at the 2018 VMA Awards.

Check out the track below.

Last week, Ozzy reported that 2019 had been “one of the most fucked-up years” of his life after being hospitalised with pneumonia and falling at home, resulting in the postponement of his entire 2019 touring schedule.

The Prince Of Darkness is working with occupational therapists to get him back to full fitness ahead of his rescheduled No More Tours 2 shows, which will take place across the UK and Europe from the end of January.