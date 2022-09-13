Ozzy Osbourne releases full performance video from Rams vs Bills halftime show

Ozzy Osbourne has released the footage of his halftime performance at the recent NFL season opener between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills. The two song set was originally witnessed in its entirety only by those at the game, which took place at the SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California.

Broadcaster NBC only aired a short clip of the performance during the telecast, but Ozzy has now obtained the rights to share what's only been previously available via fan-shot footage.

Ozzy's halftime show kicked off with the title track of his new album, Patient Number 9, which is out now, and climaxed with Crazy Train, from 1980's Blizzard Of Ozz. Joining the Prince Of Darkness onstage were album producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney on bass, and Tommy Clufetos, fresh from filling in for Tommy Lee on The Stadium Tour, on drums. Long-time Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde also joined the line-up for Crazy Train.

Last month, Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi to play a similarly brief set at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Patient Number 9 features cameos from Jeff Beck, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

The album also features Eric Clapton, who plays on One Of Those Days, the latest single to be released from Patient Number 9. Ozzy talks about the making of the album – and Clapton's contribution – in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine.