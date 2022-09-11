Ozzy Osbourne launches video for One Of The Days ft. Eric Clapton

Ozzy Osbourne has released a video for One Of These Days, one of the highlights of new album Patient Number 9, which came out on Friday. The track features Eric Clapton on guitar, a contribution Osbourne describes as "fucking great" in the current issue of Classic Rock.

In the same interview, Ozzy also reveals that Clapton took issue with one of the lines in the chorus, “One of those days that I don’t believe in Jesus”.

"He said, ‘Oh, I’m not sure about that lyric'," explains Ozzy. "So we tried to replace it with some alternatives. We did ‘One of those days where I don’t believe in Christmas” but it didn’t sound right. Losing faith in Jesus makes much more sense when the world is turning to shit."



“It’s not an I Am An Anti-Christ song,” he adds. “It’s about those days where everything goes fucking wrong, and you’re going nuts trying to fix everything up."

On Thursday, Ozzy celebrated the album's release by performing the title track at halftime during the NFL season opener between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California. He also performed his classic debut solo single, Crazy Train.

In addition to Eric Clapton, Patient Number 9 also features cameos from Jeff Beck, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

You can read Classic Rock's full interview with The Prince Of Darkness in the current issue, which is on sale now (opens in new tab).

