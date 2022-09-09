Watch Ozzy Osbourne perform Patient Number 9 live for the very first time at LA Rams halftime show

Ozzy Osbourne played a mini-concert as the half-time show at the LA Rams' NFL season opening game in Los Angeles last night (September 8), and treated the crowd at SoFi Stadium to a live debut performance of the title track of his new album, Patient Number 9.



Ozzy opened his set with Patient Number 9 backed by his producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney on bass, and Black Sabbath's Tommy Clufetos on drums. The singer's long-time guitarist Zakk Wylde then joined the band for a performance of his classic debut solo single, Crazy Train, from 1980's Blizzard Of Ozz album.

Ozzy's mini-gig was his first performance in the United States since since he joined Post Malone and Travis Scott onstage to perform their collaboration Take What You Want at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Watch fan-shot footage, shot and posted by YouTube user Silent T, below:

Last month, the singer reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi to play the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Iommi also plays on two songs on Patient Number 9, single Degradation Rules plus No Escape From Now. Ozzy has previously hailed his old friend's contribution to the album, saying "It was really great working with Tony. He's the riff master. No one can touch him in that respect. I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath's 13 album."

Released today, September 9. Patient Number 9 also features cameos from Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith, Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

Ozzy's appearance at the NFL game didn't bring the home team any luck: LA Rams lost the game 10 - 31 to Buffalo Bills.