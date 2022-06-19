The Stadium Tour first night - in pictures

The second night of the Stadium tour has taken place, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

After Tommy Lee abandoned the Motley Crue drum stool after five songs on the first night in Atlanta, the question on everyone's lips in Miami was how he'd manage on night two. After all, drumming with broken ribs is not mean feat, especially for a powerhouse hitter like Lee.

"The fact that Tommy was told by the doctor to not play with four broken ribs and he beasted half our show is a miracle,” posted Nikki Sixx. “We are a band and are proud of his strength. He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs. What a fucking animal."

Well, he managed three songs, pummelling his way through Wild Side, Shout At The Devil and Too Fast For Love before standby sticksman Tommy Clufetos took over. Lee returned later for set closer Home Sweet Home. Let's hope he recovers further before the next show at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, on Sunday night.

Below you'll find a gallery of all five artists on opening night: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act. Use the arrows to navigate through the shots.

The Stadium Tour 2022

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: Queens Citi Field, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte BofA Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Park, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 10: Orchard Park Highmark Stadium, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MI

Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 02: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).