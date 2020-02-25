Ozzy Osbourne plans to start work on new album ‘next month’

Ozzy Osbourne says that he plans to start work on the follow-up to his new album Ordinary Man as soon as possible.

Speaking to iHeart Radio’s Eddie Pappani, Ozzy said: “I'm hoping that next month I'll go and do another album with Andrew [Watt, Ordinary Man producer]. I might as well, while I'm not doing gigs.

Ozzy recently postponed the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 tour after revealing that he has diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, prompting suggestions that he would retire.

He admitted: “I've thought about it. I sometimes think crazy thoughts like that. I cannot retire. I love [the fans].”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Ozzy said that his new album Ordinary Man is the first time he has recorded “completely sober”.

Said Ozzy: “I thought it was the drugs and alcohol that made it all work. But it’s not true. All I was doing for years is self-medicating, cos I didn't like the way I felt. But then this is the first album I've co-wrote and recorded fucking completely sober.

"The last album, I wrote some of it stoned. I quite like being sober now. Cos at least I can remember the fucking thing I did yesterday."

Ozzy, who has been sober for seven years, says that he’s shocked he’s still alive while musicians such as Bon Scott, Chris Cornell and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington have all died.

He said: "I'm not being funny and I'm not being cocky, I can remember times when I've fucking woke up with puke down me," he continued. "I've fucking woke up with a bed full of blood, when I've fallen down and banged my head or whatever. My friend John Bonham, I used to go drinking with him. He died. Bon Scott, he died. I don't know what to fuckin' say.

"People go, 'You must have the Midas touch' or whatever," he added. "I'm lucky. I wasn't any better than any of them. I even fucking would go so far as to say I was worse in some cases. But it's the luck of the draw. Seventy-one and I don't fucking understand how I got there."