Rock titans Kiss are back in the studio. The news was broken in a six-minute video released by Sienna Hernandez, host of the Kiss-themed online show Kiss By Sienna. In the show, Hernandez – who served as the executive producer on Gene Simmons' mammoth Vault project – asks the God of Thunder what he and Paul Stanley have been up to since the final Kiss show at Madison Square Garden in late 2023.

"Kiss is in the studio now," responds Simmons. "So we just recorded a new song, as a matter of fact, that Paul wrote. I can't tell you more about it. And that'll be coming out at some point."

Elsewhere in the clip, Simmons reveals that he's working on a documentary about the band's End Of The Road tour, which ran from 2019 to 2023, plugs his upcoming Legends Of Rock expo – a Las Vegas event starring Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Ratt frontman Steven Pearcy, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, Lita Ford and more – and talks about the release of the action-disaster thriller Deep Water, which he co-produced.

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In this month's edition of Pollster magazine, Simmons and Stanley – along with manager Doc McGhee – confirmed that their forthcoming Kiss avatar show will include new, never-before-heard Kiss songs.

Asked if classic songs like Love Gun and Deuce would feature in the show, Simmons responded, "We will have all the classics through the years and some surprises. You’re gonna get all that stuff, and also new songs... written by us. We have songs done." The show is slated to launch in 2028.

Kiss returned to the stage last November with two performances at Kiss Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas, and have confirmed that they'll repeat the trick this year. The 2026 edition of the three-day event will take place November 13-15 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the band have confirmed they'll perform two "unmasked" shows.

KISSbySienna is BACK! | Episode 1 — I’M BACK! What You Missed & What's Coming - YouTube Watch On