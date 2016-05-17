Ozzy and Jack Osbourne's History show to launch in July

Ozzy and Jack Osbourne’s show for the History channel will launch in July.

The 10-episode series Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour premieres on History in North America at 10pm on July 27 and will feature the father and son duo travelling the world and exploring the history behind some of the most famous sites on the planet.

Talking about the show last year, Ozzy said: “Jack and I are doing a thing for the History Channel – a father-and-son spoof on history.

“We went to Stonehenge and met a guy who thinks he’s the fucking reincarnation of King Arthur. We went to Bletchley Park to see the machine used to break the code.

“We’re going to Mount Rushmore, to the abandoned silos where America used to have their Minuteman missiles.

“It’s educational for me, actually – history with an Osbourne slant.”

Sharon Osbourne confirmed last week that she and Ozzy had split after 33 years of marriage. The Black Sabbath frontman denied rumours he’d started using drugs and alcohol again.

Sabbath’s The End world tour continues next month, while it was recently announced that Ozzfest and Knotfest would join forces this year.

Ozzy Osbourne retirement ‘coming up’ says Sharon

Black Sabbath The End tour 2016

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ