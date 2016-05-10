Ozzy Osbourne vows he’s sober amid marriage rumours

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has responded to rumours about his marriage by stating that he’s not using drink or drugs.

The notoriously troubled singer is said to have separated from wife and manager Sharon amid speculation that he was having an affair.

A spokesman confirmed that Ozzy was temporarily not living at the family home, while Sharon was absent from her daily TV chat show yesterday as a result of increased media attention.

Ozzy tells E! News: “I have been sober for three and a quarter years. I have not touched drugs or alcohol in that time.

“Any reports that I am not sober are completely inaccurate.”

Sharon’s TV co-host Julie Chen told viewers yesterday: “There were many tabloid headlines, rumours that they have split up after nearly 34 years of marriage. We are sending all our love to her and her famliy. We ask that you do the same.”

Ozzy was seen visiting an office in Los Angeles yesterday.

Meanwhile, he and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor have revealed they’ll make a joint announcement at an LA event on Thursday (May 12). It’s thought the news will relate to a combined festival event.

Black Sabbath continue their final world tour next month, including a headline appearance at the Download festival.

