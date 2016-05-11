Trending

Sharon Osbourne confirms Ozzy split

By Classic Rock  

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed split with husband Ozzy after she “found inner strength”

sharon osbourne
Sharon discusses the split

Sharon Osbourne says her 33-year marriage to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy is over after she “found this inner strength.”

A spokesperson confirmed yesterday that Ozzy had moved out of the family home temporarily. He later released a statement which didn’t directly address the split but said: “Any reports that I am not sober are completely inaccurate.”

Later yesterday, Sharon appeared on her US TV chat show The Talk and told co-hosts: “It’s true. He’s back and I’m out of the house.”

Without discussing further circumstances, she added: “He’s given me an unbelievable life and three gorgeous children, and I love him. I cannot thank people enough for backing me. I’m empowered, I have found this inner strength, and I’m like, ‘What’s next? I can handle this.’”

The couple have split in the past. Asked if she thinks it’s permanent this time, she said: “I honestly don’t know. I’ve got to follow my heart and I don’t know what my heart is telling me right now.

“I really want to think carefully – I’m 63 years of age and I can’t keep living like this.”

