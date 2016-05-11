Sharon Osbourne confirms Ozzy split

Sharon Osbourne says her 33-year marriage to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy is over after she “found this inner strength.”

A spokesperson confirmed yesterday that Ozzy had moved out of the family home temporarily. He later released a statement which didn’t directly address the split but said: “Any reports that I am not sober are completely inaccurate.”

Later yesterday, Sharon appeared on her US TV chat show The Talk and told co-hosts: “It’s true. He’s back and I’m out of the house.”

Without discussing further circumstances, she added: “He’s given me an unbelievable life and three gorgeous children, and I love him. I cannot thank people enough for backing me. I’m empowered, I have found this inner strength, and I’m like, ‘What’s next? I can handle this.’”

The couple have split in the past. Asked if she thinks it’s permanent this time, she said: “I honestly don’t know. I’ve got to follow my heart and I don’t know what my heart is telling me right now.

“I really want to think carefully – I’m 63 years of age and I can’t keep living like this.”

Black Sabbath The End tour 2016

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ