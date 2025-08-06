“I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad’”: Jack Osbourne posts emotional tribute to late father Ozzy on social media

Jack Osbourne has paid tribute to his late father Ozzy via social media.

On Instagram this morning (August 6), the 39-year-old, the youngest of Ozzy and his wife/manager Sharon’s three children, made his first public post since his father died at the age of 76 last month.

His short statement expresses both sadness at the Black Sabbath singer’s death and gratitude for having had him as a parent.

He writes: “I haven’t really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much.

“I’m gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches. He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad’.

“My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.”

The tribute comes with a compilation of videos and pictures depicting Ozzy and Jack together. Watch it below.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jack was born on November 8, 1985, and is Ozzy and Sharon’s only son. His older sisters are Aimee (born 1983) and Kelly (1984).

Along with Ozzy, Sharon and Kelly, Jack became a media personality when he starred in the hit reality TV series The Osbournes, broadcast on MTV from 2002 to 2005. Its first season was the most-viewed series in the history of the channel.

After the end of The Osbournes, Jack continued to host TV programmes, most notably Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie (2005–2009), which was broadcast on ITV 2 in the UK. He co-hosted the History Channel travel programme Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour with his father from 2016 to 2018, and his parents appeared in his series The Osbournes Want To Believe, broadcast on The Travel Channel from 2020 to 2021.

Ozzy died at his home in Buckinghamshire on July 22, 17 days after he played his retirement concert with his fellow Black Sabbath co-founders – guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward – at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham. His cause of death was later revealed to be cardiac arrest.

Jack – along with Sharon, Kelly and his half-brother Louis, from Ozzy’s first marriage – appeared in public as Ozzy’s funeral procession passed through Birmingham on July 30. The singer had a private funeral later that day.

Kelly paid tribute to her father and thanked his fans for their support on Monday (August 3). She wrote in her Instagram stories: “The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”