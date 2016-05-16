Ozzy Osbourne retirement ‘coming up’ says Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne will retire a short time after Black Sabbath play their final show, wife and manager Sharon has insisted.

She was speaking after the announcement that his Ozzfest and Slipknot’s Knotfest events would merge in September this year.

The California weekender takes place before Black Sabbath’s final scheduled appearance in Brazil on December 4 – although more shows could be added in 2017.

Sharon made no reference to her marital split with the frontman, 67 – although she’d confirmed it last week.

She said: “I don’t want Ozzy singing Crazy Train at 75. I think it’s best you go out before you hit 70, and go out on top.”

She added: “It’s not going to be within the next year, but it’s coming up.”

Ozzy said: “Everybody’s dying, you know. I go, ‘I hope I don’t die tonight!’ It’s like the year of the dying rock star, isn’t it? It’s like one a week.”

He previously confirmed plans to refocus on his solo career once Black Sabbath’s The End tour was over. The band make a headline appearance at the Download festival next month.

Black Sabbath The End tour 2016

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheatre, CA

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Valez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio de Jeneiro Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Pualo Estadio do Morumbi, Brazil