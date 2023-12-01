Ozric Tentacles announced for Desertfest 2024

UK space proggers Ozric Tentacles have been added to the bill for next year's Desertfest. The band are currently enjoying their 40th anniversary and recently released their latest album Lotus Unfolding and have been on tour throughout the UK with Gong.

Desertfest London has been the premier event showcasing the best of stoner, doom and psych for over twelve years at various venues throughout Camden. Recently the event has been adding far more prog-friendly artists - this year saw Jo Quail, Blood Ceremony, Church Of The Cosmic Skull and Icelandic art rockers Gauapa all performing.

Currently, alongside the Ozrics, only Italian prog power trio Ufomammut are the only other band to appeal to proggers unless they favour a heavier sound, which should be satisfied by the likes of Masters Of Reality, Suicidal Tendencies, Godflesh on the bill, although more artists will be announced in Janaury, along with day splits and day tickets.

Weekend tickets are currently on sale.

Get tickets.