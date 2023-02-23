Blood Ceremony return with first new album for seven years

Canadian rustic prog rockers Blood Ceremony have announced that they will release their fifth album, The Old Ways Remain, through Rise Above Records on May 5.

The new album is the band's first full album for seven years and the follow-up to 2016's Lords Of Misrule.

"This album is a continuation of our sound, although with every album we try to push ourselves in some new musical directions," guitarist Sean Kennedy explains. "The album has some folk-rock songs, as well as some heavier tracks, and others with more of a pop vibe. Having said that, we can’t escape ourselves, and I think it will fit alongside our previous releases.

"One big difference with this record is that we included a song that wasn’t written by a band member. My wife, Amy Bowles, wrote Mossy Wood, which I think is a great folk-rock song. She had written it for an earlier group that she and I were in. It really fit the overall vibe of the record."

The band will tour Europe with label mates Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats throughout May, including an appearance at Desertfest in the UK, in support of the album.

"We’re looking forward to releasing The Old Ways Remain," adds Kennedy. "It’s been a long time coming, so we’re eager to finally get the songs out there and we hope people enjoy them. We have a UK and European tour coming up in May 2023 with Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats which will be a great time. It’s been a rough few years, but the old ways remain and the ancient gods live on!"

Blood Ceremony/Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats May tour dates:

May 6: UK Edinburgh La Belle Angel or Liquid Rooms

May 7: UK London Desertfest

May 8: BEL Bruges Cactus Club

May 10: FRA Tolouse Le Metronum

May 11: SPA Madrid La Paqui

May 12: SPA Barcelona Sala Apolo 2

May 13: FRA Villeurbanne Le Transbordeur

May 15: SWI Zurich Plaza

May 16: ITA Milan Santeria Toscana 31

May 18: HUN Budapest A38 Ship

May 19: POL Krakow Soulstone Gathering

May 20: CZE Prague Palac Akropolis

May 21: GER Berlin Desertfest