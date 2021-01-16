Oxfordshire Neil Peart charity show Prog For Peart set for July

Solstice, The Far Meadow, 25 Yard Screamer, This Winter Machine, Rain, warmrain, The Paradox Twin, IT and Hats Off Gentlemen, It's Adequate are among the bands on the bill for a Neil Peart tribute concert, Prog For Peart, which will raise money to combat Glioblastoma Multiforme; the killer disease that claimed the life of the Rush drummer.

Prog For Peart is two concerts each featuring eight prog bands held on two days to be held at The Northcourt, a 200 capacity venue in Abingdon, Oxfordshire on Friday 2nd July and Saturday 3rd July starting at midday on both days and running through until midnight.

“I've been a Rush fan since the late 70s and 2112," explains organiser Mark Cunningham. “I decided, I can't let this pass without doing something and I had already booked the Bravado lads, who are a terrific three-piece Rush tribute band, for that July so they were my first port of call and asked them how they'd feel about turning it into a charity event.

“With a bit more time on my hands than I usually do, I decided to email a few of the bands I really like in the current generation of 'progsters'. Before I knew it, what was going to be three or four bands turned into a full day and the interest was still there. So, I took the gamble and here we are now with two gigs each with eight fabulous bands. Those that are busy have agreed to participate by sending something for the memorabilia auction we will have on the Saturday.Again all funds going to Headcase Cancer Trust. We've also got stalls selling records & CDs, food. There's going to be prog and rock karaoke in the lounge bar at a quid a go with that too going to Headcase and through them to NTU's research program.”

“I am genuinely humbled by the interest and determination of the bands to contribute and also from the public too who seem to have held Neil in as much affection as I do myself. It's wonderful to see the whole prog community come together like this when you consider what's going on out there right now. Really inspiring.”

Tickets are priced at £33.23 for each day with weekend tickets at £49.75.

