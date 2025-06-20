“In Nazareth the crew do everything for us. But he’s there himself half the day, for the sheer love of his instrument”: Carl Sentance isn’t much of a prog fan, but his respect for Don Airey is limitless

In 2023 Nazareth vocalist Carl Sentance told Prog about his respect for friend and bandmate Don Airey – even if he wasn’t a massive fan of the prog world the keyboardist usually inhabits.

“I first met Don through a friend many years ago, when I was in Welsh heavy metal band Persian Risk. It was around the time he’d just joined Rainbow, and it was the first time I’d met someone quite famous. He was just so down-to-earth – a normal guy, a wonderful guy.

Then years later when I was in Krokus, we were doing a festival in Switzerland; Don was playing too and he took my number, and in 2006 we did our first gig together, in Austria.

From there I started recording with him, for his 2008 solo album A Light In The Sky. I’m four albums in with him now and we’ve got another one on the go too [2025’s Pushed To The Edge].

Don Airey Solo (Live in Verona 2011) - YouTube Watch On

I’d say A Light In The Sky is quite a progressive album – it’s very clever. When we did those songs live it was so different to what I do normally. With Nazareth I work the audience and run around; but I can’t really do that with Don, because his is such a musical band. If I’m running around like an idiot it just doesn’t work!

I was never into his work with Colosseum II. I was more into Judas Priest – who Don also played with

The first time I heard him play properly and up-close was at a pub across the road from his house. It was a warm-up show for his family and friends. I was sat a foot away from him and couldn’t believe what I was hearing – the speed and accuracy, the notes he was choosing. I’m not a muso guy, really, but he just blew me away. It was really clever stuff.

I was never really into his work with Colosseum II. I did listen to Pink Floyd and Yes as a teenager, but I’m more of a metal man, so in those days I was more into Judas Priest – who Don also played with of course [on 1990 album Painkiller].

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Down to You - YouTube Watch On

Prog-wise he played with Jethro Tull [on their tour in support of Crest Of A Knave], who we’ve done a few shows with over the years – it was nice to meet Ian Anderson and the band.

I’ve never known anyone like Don in soundcheck. In Nazareth the crew do it all for us, but Don’s there himself for about half the day, tinkering around on the keyboard, for the sheer love of his instrument.

It’s amazing what he does. He’s a very special guy, and I’m proud to have him as a friend.”