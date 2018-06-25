The Paradox Twin team up with Kim Seviour and John Mitchell for new single Moonblood

The Paradox Twin have released a stream of their new track Moonblood.

The song features guest vocals from Kim Seviour, while John Mitchell provides the guitar solo on the song.

Moonblood is taken from the Danny Sorrell, Diane Fox, Leland Freeman and Rob McGregor’s upcoming album The Importance Of Mr Bedlam, which will be released on Friday (June 29) via White Star Records.

Speaking about the collaboration, former Touchstone vocalist Seviour says: “Last year I turned up at John’s studio ready to continue recording tracks for my Recovery Is Learning album and John asked if I could add some vocals for something else he was working on before we started.

“He played me the unfinished recording and I really liked it so was happy to oblige.

“I loved the finished result on hearing it and am excited to be part of such a great album.”

Seviour also appears on the album track Planeta, which was unveiled last month.

Sorrell adds: “Moonblood is one of the key tracks on the album with the lyrical theme based around Mrs Bedlam who doesn’t believe her husband when he tells her about his alien abductions.

“She tells him that they are ‘only dreams’ and Mr Bedlam wishes that his wife could get inside the dreams with him and see the horror he has been experiencing.”

He adds: “The piano section with Kim’s vocals was originally going to have a soft guitar solo or my own vocals but I’m so glad that we decided to ask Kim to do it as she made it sound truly amazing and she was so quick and professional in the studio.

“The addition of John’s guitar solo was the icing on the cake. Incredible as always.”

The Paradox Twin have been nominated in the Video Of The Year category at this year’s Prog Awards. Voting is now under way and will run until midnight on August 24.