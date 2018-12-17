Overkill unleash lyric video for their menacing new single Last Man Standing

Overkill have released a lyric video for their brand new single Last Man Standing.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album The Wings Of War, which is set to arrive on February 22 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth says: “The time has come for a first taste: Last Man Standing. This cut got the unanimous nod to open The Wings Of War, all they way back to the first demos in March, so much so, it was mock titled ‘Opener’ up until the recording.

“Sometimes everyone is on the same page. So dig into some old school thrash, with a side order of Jersey-made head-banging.”

Speaking previously about the follow-up to 2017’s The Grinding Wheel, Ellsworth said: “It was a blast making The Wings of War. It's something old feeling new again, as our chemistry was altered by the addition of drummer Jason Bittner.

“I was curious from the get-go – how would it pan out? I think what we accomplished here is a new, upgraded Overkill that embraced the new chemistry, while taking our roots into the present.

“The new formula produced not only more raw power, but more places to go with melody – a win, win. The key is being not only interested in the change, but part of it.

“I’ll tell you what, it's still fun as hell making Overkill records.”

Overkill will head out on tour across the UK and Europe in March, where they’ll be joined by Destruction, Flotsam And Jetsam and Meshiaak

Overkill: The Wings Of War

1. Last Man Standing

2. Believe In The Fight

3. Head Of A Pin

4. Bat Shit Crazy

5. Distortion

6. A Mother's Prayer

7. Welcome To The Garden State

8. Where Few Dare To Walk

9. Out On The Road-Kill

10. Hole In My Soul

Overkill return with The Wings Of War – the follow-up to 2017's The Grinding Wheel. It's the band's first record with new drummer Jason Bittner and includes the lead single Last Man Standing.View Deal

Overkill, Destruction, Flotsam and Jetsam and Meshiaak - Killfest 2019 tour dates

Mar 08: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Mar 09: Bergamo Palosco Arcadia, Italy

Mar 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 14: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 16: Osnabrück Hyde Park, Germany

Mar 17: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 20: Paris Trabendo, France

Mar 21: London O2 Academy, UK

Mar 22: Hammerfest, UK (Overkill only)

Mar 23: Dublin O2 Academy, Ireland

Mar 24: Glasgow SWG3, UK