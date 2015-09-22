Overkill announce UK and Ireland tour

Overkill have announced a UK and Ireland Killfest tour for April next year.

They’re also preparing the release of career anthology HistoriKill: 1995-2007, out on October 16 thanks to a deal with Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth says: “We are happy to announce we are coming back to the UK to thrash it up with our cousins across the Pond.

“The Wrecking Crew comes your way next April, kicking off in Birmingham on the 5th. So mark the dates and remember – I’m easily disappointed. Over the wall, boys and give ‘em the cold steel.”

HistoriKill: 1995-2007 is available to pre-order online. The band’s last studio album was 2014’s White Devil Armory.

Apr 05: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse, UK

Apr 06: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Apr 07: Leeds Stylus, UK

Apr 08: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Apr 09: Belfast Limelight 1, UK

Apr 10: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Apr 12: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Apr 13: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

