Overkill celebrate worldwide deal

Overkill have signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records, the band have confirmed.

Their previous deal with the label covered Europe only and they say their first release will be a box set containing their entire 17-disc back catalogue.

The group’s manager John Finberg says: “Overkill is now a part of the Nuclear Blast family for the entire world. I’ve worked with the US office on various projects and they have a true understanding of what to do and how to do it.

“This upcoming box set is the start of the next chapter in the band’s career.”

Overkill’s last release was 2014’s White Devil Armory. It’ll feature in the as-yet-untitled box set along with a leather belt, buckle and certificate of authenticity. It’s due to be released this autumn.

The band will hook up with Symphony X for a 24-date co-headline tour of North America later this year, kicking off in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 18.

Last year, frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth was mistakenly given just six months to live by a German doctor – the result of a language mix up.