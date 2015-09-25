Outside The Coma release new video for Can't Find The Words

Electro-metal freaks Outside The Coma have just released the official video for Can’t Find The Words – taken from new album The Battle Of Being.

Frontman Mikee Goodman revealed that the video was recorded back in 2013, the day after hey shot Throw Rocks, but have been sitting on it ever since.

Outside The Coma’s debut album The Battle Of Being is out today via Outpatients Records, a record Mikee describes as “an interesting mix of electronic dance, metal, funk and many more styles in this album. It’s got it’s own sound for sure”.

Outside The Coma: The Battle Of Being