Our pick of the best late Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are still live

The massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event of 2020 has officially concluded - and it’s been quite a four days of sales. Here at Louder, we’ve been constantly updating our deals pages covering vinyl, record players, wireless headphones, bluetooth speakers, music deals and more.

However, the dust hasn’t quite settled, and you’ll still be able to find a number of deals on the pages mentioned above. But to make life a little easier, we’ve hand-picked our favourite deals that are still running at the time of writing – like this excellent bargain on a pair of Apple AirPods Pro over at Laptops Direct, which have been reduced by £35 to £195.

Of course, the doors to these deals might slam shut at any moment, so we’d advise jumping in quick if you see something you like.

UK deals

Apple AirPods Pro: Was £230, now £195, save £35

An amazing discount, especially considering AirPods Pros were launched just over a year ago. If you want fast pairing, clear audio and ace noise cancelling, these are the buds to go for. They're available with a £35 discount at Laptops Direct.View Deal

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case: Was £199, now £157, save £42

Save £42 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a charging pad for your phone, this deal makes total sense.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro: £219.95 , now £159.00, save £60.95

True wireless earphones are all the rage at the moment, and the Beats Powerbeats Pro are right up there with the best of them, combining powerful, balanced sound with a decent nine-hour battery life. They’re especially good for your daily exercise routine: with adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks, sweat and water resistance, and of course no wires, you’ll be able to pump and sweat to your heart’s content.View Deal

Beats Studio3: was £299.95, now £149.95, save £150

The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones have been Beats flagship over-ear headphones since their release in 2017 and right now, if you opt for the white model, they're an eye-watering 50% off (other colourways come at a still extremely decent 43% discount).View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds: £220 , now £149.00, save £71.00

The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones with Alexa functionality are down to just £149 this Cyber Monday. With superb noise-cancelling tech and strong battery life, you won’t find many better in this price range, so take advantage of this deal on Amazon while you can!View Deal

Denon DP-29F Turtnable: Was £149, now £89, save £60

If you’re looking for a turntable for less than £100, consider this Denon DP-29F record player. Currys PC World have reduced the price from £149 down to £89, making this an attractive purchase.View Deal

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon RecordMaster: £699 , £595, save £104

There's a hefty saving to be made on this Pro-Ject Recordmaster, which is now over £100 off. This model has all the features of the popular Debut Carbon Esprit SB turntable with the added benefit of being able to digitally convert your vinyl.View Deal

Marshall Kilburn II: £269.99, now £179, save £90.99

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. Amazon have slashed the price on this cracking speaker by more than £90 which is music to our ears.View Deal

JBL Boombox: Was £299, now £199, save £100

Currys have lopped 100 notes from the massive-sounding JBL Boombox. At just 5kg, this speaker is light enough to carry around, yet with a rated loudness of over 100dB – about the same as your local cinema!View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen): Was £49.99, now £28.99, save £21

If you haven't picked up an Amazon Echo Dot, this is a great place to start, especially with Very.co.uk reducing the price by £21. Stream your favourite music, listen to podcasts, fire up Audible and more - all from the comfort of your sofa.View Deal

Soundgarden Live From The Artist's Den: £159.99 , now £94.99

This live set was recorded at Soundgarden’s show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles in 2013 in support of their King Animal album. This deluxe edition contains 4LP, 2CD and a Blu-ray and the price has been slashed by £65 at EMP!View Deal

Samsung UE65TU7100 4K TV: Was £899, now £529, save £370

This is simply a fantastic deal if your looking to get into the world of 4K viewing. Very.co.uk have knocked £400 off the RRP of this 65-inch behemoth, and if you order now, it'll be delivered by Christmas.View Deal

US deals

AirPods 2 + Wireless case: Was $199, now $159.98

Save $40 on the 2nd-gen AirPods complete with wireless charging case at Amazon right now. If you already have a wireless charging pad for your phone, this deal is a no-brainer.View Deal

JBL Live 650BTNC: Was $199.99, now $129.99, save $70

Save $70 right now on these JBL - LIVE 650BTNC noise cancelling, over-ear headphones at Best Buy. Great audio quality and a rechargeable battery which will give you 30 hours playback on a single charge.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP60XBT: $251.99 , now $179.99, save $72

This is a smart deal over at Walmart, with loads knocked off the list price. Not only do you get this great turntable, but you’ll also get a vinyl cleaning kit thrown into the bargain.View Deal

Queen: Studio Collection: Was $466.98, now $368, save $98.61

This 17- disc box set contains all Queen’s studio albums, with each disc pressed on heavyweight 180g coloured vinyl. The set also includes a 108-page hardback book featuring notes on each release, quotes from the band and rare photographs. And what's more, Amazon have cut the price by 21%.View Deal

Beatles Singles Collection: $229.98 , now $179.99, save $49.99

There’s a nice saving of just under $49.99 on this brilliant Beatles box set over at Walmart. The Singles Collection gathers 46 tracks which have been pressed across 23, 180g seven-inch vinyl, with the package also including a 40-page booklet.View Deal

Queen - Greatest Hits: Was $72.57 , now $60.78, save $11.79

All of Queen’s best-loved tracks collected in one awesome compilation. At Louder, we had this on cassette back in the day and while we tend to favour full albums rather than best-of, this is well worth your money - especially with this Walmart discount.View Deal

Samsung Class 6 Series 4K TV: $749.99 , now $699.99, save $50

Go big or go home, right? Well Best Buy have gone all in with this $50 saving on this gigantic 70-inch Samsung. From 4K film watching to sharp gaming, this is a deal not to be missed.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster: Was 699, now, $599, save $100

Looking to get that lush David Gilmour tone for less over at guitar Center? This limited-edition black Player Stratocaster is your ticket to sweet Pink Floyd vibes. Strum on, you crazy diamond.View Deal

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99, save $150

A Fender acoustic for less than $150 at guitar Center? With a slim neck and comfortable body size, its perfect for beginners. Comes in a range of finishes too.View Deal

Stars & Stripes Chuck Taylors: $60 , now $38.99, save $21.01

Just in time for Thanksgiving come these sneakers with a striking stars and stripes design. Converse say they remind them of “backyard barbecues with the whole crew, stars and stripes everywhere, and the crackle of fireworks in the distance,” and we couldn’t agree more.View Deal

The best Cyber Monday music deals (UK)

