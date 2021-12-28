Trending

Ottorn introduce themselves with video for debut single The Moral

French baroque-folk trio will release debut album Little Red Riding Hood in the New Year

(Image credit: Press)

French/Belgian baroque-folk trio Ottorn have released a video for their debut single, The Moral, which you can watch below.

Very much for fans of The Mediaeval Baebes, Iamthemorning and Ms. Amy Birks, the new single is taken from the trio's debut album, Little Red Riding Hood, which will be released in the New Year.

Composed and recorded in an old mansion in Neyron, France, the new album is described as "an alchemical, gothic and flamboyant adaptation of the traditional European legend of Little Red Riding Hood."

The band, Nevah (vocals), Nimleth (war drums, percussions & vocals) and Valfeu (lute, guitars, whistle, percussions & programmation), carried out numerous sound experiments while recording, going so far as to replace the traditional 'metal' snare drum with a cauldron and the cymbals with real sword blows.

(Image credit: Press)
