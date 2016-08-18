Otep launch Zero video

A still from the Zero video

Otep have launched a video for their track Zero.

The Los Angeles band previously issued a stream of the song from seventh album Generation Doom, which was released in April this year via Napalm Records.

Speaking about the promo, the band say in a statement: “We wanted to capture not only what it looks like during our live shows, but what it feels like. That raw, undulating emotional chaos that permeates every atom of every person who attends.

“If you haven’t been to one of our rituals, this is what it feels like to have your soul explode and your heart catch fire.”

The band released a video for their track In Cold Blood in April.

Otep are currently on tour across the US in support of the follow-up to 2013’s Hydra. They’ll play at Lake Park’s Kelsey Theater later tonight.

Aug 18: Lake Park Kelsey Theater, FL

Aug 19: Ybor City, The Orpheum, FL

Aug 20: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Aug 23: Dallas Trees, TX

Aug 24: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Aug 26: Farmington Top Deck, NM

Aug 27: Tucson Club XS, AZ

Aug 28: Kingsburg Bullfrogs, CA

Aug 29: Santa Ana, The Observatory, CA

Otep: Generation Doom