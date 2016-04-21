Otep release In Cold Blood promo

Otep have released a video for their track In Cold Blood.

The song features on the California outfit’s latest album Generation Doom, which was released earlier this month via Napalm Records. They previously issued a stream of Zero from the record.

The follow-up to 2013’s Hydra is said to contain “punishing grooves that harmoniously detonate into dark industrial fury with magma flows of hard rock melodies that seamlessly shape shift into a mysterious musical beast.”

Otep are currently on tour across North America.

Apr 22: Mineappolis Cabooze, MN

Apr 23: Ringle Q&Z Expo Center, WI

Apr 24: Arlington Heights Home, IL

Apr 26: Crest Hill Bada Brew, IL

Apr 27: Rock Falls Longshot, IL

Apr 28: Indianapolis 5th Quarter, IN

Apr 29: Detroit Harpos, MI

Apr 30: Battle Creek Music Factory, MI

May 01: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

May 03: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

May 04: Rochester Waterstreet Music Hall, NY

May 05: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 06: Reading Reverb, PA

May 07: Reading Reverb, PA

May 09: New York Webster Hall, NY

May 10: Hartford Webster Underground, CT

May 11: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 12: The International Knoxville Concourse, TN

May 13: Fayetteville Rock Shop Music Hall, NC

May 14: Saint Petersburg State Theatre, FL

May 15: Jacksonville Beach Harmonious Monks, FL

May 17: Clarksville Warehouse, TN

May 18: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

May 19: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA

May 20: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX

May 21: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

May 22: San Leon 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, TX

May 23: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 24: San Antonio Rock Box, TX

May 27: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

May 28: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA