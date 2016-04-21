Otep release In Cold Blood promo

Otep have released a video for their track In Cold Blood.
The song features on the California outfit’s latest album Generation Doom, which was released earlier this month via Napalm Records. They previously issued a stream of Zero from the record.
The follow-up to 2013’s Hydra is said to contain “punishing grooves that harmoniously detonate into dark industrial fury with magma flows of hard rock melodies that seamlessly shape shift into a mysterious musical beast.”
Otep are currently on tour across North America.
Otep 2016 tour dates
Apr 22: Mineappolis Cabooze, MN
Apr 23: Ringle Q&Z Expo Center, WI
Apr 24: Arlington Heights Home, IL
Apr 26: Crest Hill Bada Brew, IL
Apr 27: Rock Falls Longshot, IL
Apr 28: Indianapolis 5th Quarter, IN
Apr 29: Detroit Harpos, MI
Apr 30: Battle Creek Music Factory, MI
May 01: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH
May 03: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA
May 04: Rochester Waterstreet Music Hall, NY
May 05: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY
May 06: Reading Reverb, PA
May 07: Reading Reverb, PA
May 09: New York Webster Hall, NY
May 10: Hartford Webster Underground, CT
May 11: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
May 12: The International Knoxville Concourse, TN
May 13: Fayetteville Rock Shop Music Hall, NC
May 14: Saint Petersburg State Theatre, FL
May 15: Jacksonville Beach Harmonious Monks, FL
May 17: Clarksville Warehouse, TN
May 18: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
May 19: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA
May 20: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX
May 21: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX
May 22: San Leon 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, TX
May 23: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK
May 24: San Antonio Rock Box, TX
May 27: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ
May 28: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA