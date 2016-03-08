Otep stream track Zero

Otep have made their track Zero available to stream.

The song is taken from their forthcoming record Generation Doom, due out on April 15 via Napalm Records.

Singer-songwriter Otep Shamaya says: “While the world is slowly dying, all they do is whine about the things they can’t buy with money they don’t have. And I don’t give a fuck. Not a single fuck. Zero fucks given.”

The band will tour the US next month, with support from Lacey Sturm, September Mourning, Through Fire and Doll Skin.

Otep Generation Doom tracklist

Zero Feeding Frenzy Lords Of War Royals (LORDE cover) In Cold Blood Down God Is A Gun Equal Rights, Equal Lefts No Color Lie Generation Doom On The Shore

Otep North America tour 2016

Apr 08: Las Vegas Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Petaluma Phoenix Theater, CA

Apr 11: Slims San Francisco, CA

Apr 12: Boardwalk Orangevale, CA

Apr 14: Hawthorne Theatre Portland, OR

Apr 15: Seattle Studio 7, WA

Apr 16: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, Canada

Apr 17: Spokane The Pin, WA

Apr 18: Walla Walla Main Street Studios, WA

Apr 19: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Apr 20: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Apr 21: Omaha Sokol Underground, NE

Apr 22: Mineappolis Cabooze, MN

Apr 23: Ringle Q&Z Expo Center, WI

Apr 24: Arlington Heights Home, IL

Apr 26: Crest Hill Bada Brew, IL

Apr 27: Rock Falls Longshot, IL

Apr 28: Indianapolis 5th Quarter, IN

Apr 29: Detroit Harpos, MI

Apr 30: Battle Creek Music Factory, MI

May 01: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

May 03: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

May 04: Rochester Waterstreet Music Hall, NY

May 05: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 06: Reading Reverb, PA

May 07: Reading Reverb, PA

May 09: New York Webster Hall, NY

May 10: Hartford Webster Underground, CT

May 11: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 12: The International Knoxville Concourse, TN

May 13: Fayetteville Rock Shop Music Hall, NC

May 14: Saint Petersburg State Theatre, FL

May 15: Jacksonville Beach Harmonious Monks, FL

May 17: Clarksville Warehouse, TN

May 18: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

May 19: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA

May 20: Austin Dirty Dog Bar, TX

May 21: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

May 22: San Leon 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, TX

May 23: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 24: San Antonio Rock Box, TX

May 27: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

May 28: West Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA