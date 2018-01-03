Orphaned Land tease new track We Do Not Resist

Orphaned Land have shared a teaser video for their new track We Do Not Resist.
The full song will appear on the band’s upcoming album Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which will launch on January 26 via Century Media Records. It features guest appearances from Steve Hackett, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kürsch and Tomas Lindberg from At The Gates.
The new clip shows frontman Kobi Farhi reading lyrics from the song, with the full version expected to launch this coming Friday.
Speaking about the follow-up to 2013’s All Is One, Farhi says: “Our music has always been a combination of anger, tragedy, protest and joy. We can’t wait for you to hear the 13 brand new tracks of this album.
“As always, it will be very eclectic – no song sounds like the other and the whole album is a one big musical journey.
“We feel that this album takes our feelings to a new level of anger, protest and tragedy. The cover speaks for itself and it was made as tribute to the way governments design their money. Enjoy!”
Orphaned Land will head out on tour from next month in support of Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs, which is now available for pre-order.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Wonderous Stories: A Journey Through The Landscape Of Prog by Jerry Ewing review
- Andy Poole To Leave Big Big Train
Orphaned Land Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs tracklist
- The Cave
- We Do Not Resist
- In Propaganda
- All Knowing Eye
- Yedidi
- Chains Fall To Gravity
- Like Orpheus
- Poets Of Prophetic Messianism
- Left Behind
- My Brother’s Keeper
- Take My Hand
- Only The Dead Have Seen The End Of War
- The Manifest - Epilogue
Orphaned Land 2018 European tour dates
Feb 24: Arnheim Willem Een, Netherlands
Feb 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Feb 26: London Underworld, UK
Feb 27: Paris Petit Bain, France
Feb 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France
Mar 02: Madrid Copérnico, Spain
Mar 03: Barcelona Bovedo, Spain
Mar 04: Montpellier Secret Place, France
Mar 06: Cologne Jungle, Germany
Mar 07: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Mar 08: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia
Mar 09: Cluj Napoca Flying Circus, Romania
Mar 10: Krakow Zet Pete, Poland
Mar 11: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Mar 13: Munich Backstage, Germany
Mar 14: Borgo Priolo Dagda Live Club, Italy
Mar 15: Rome Jailbreak Live Club, Italy
Mar 16: St. Maurice The Manoir Pub, Switzerland
Mar 17: Zug Galvanik, Switzerland
Mar 18: Pagney Chez Paulette, France