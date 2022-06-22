O.R.k. tease new single As I Leave – watch the cosmic video here!

O.R.k. have shared their first new music since the release of 2019's Ramagehead. As I Leave is taken from the band's upcoming album, which will be released later this year by Kscope. Watch Chiara Orsi's otherworldly video for the track below.

The prog supergroup comprises King Crimson's Pat Mastelotto, Colin Edwin (ex-Porcupine Tree), film composter Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari and Marta Sui Tubi's Carmelo Pipitone.

Says bassist Edwin, “Lyrically, As I Leave is an ambiguous contemplation on the inexplicable reasons for close personal bonds and human connections. It’s a song for anyone who ever desired deeper connections with another, but in some puzzling way, just couldn’t make it work.

"The profoundest differences are rarely geographical, as most of us have discovered over the last few years. There’s often an unknowable reason under the surface, did your blow your chance… or did your dreams just get old?”

As I Leave is available to stream online and download from June 23. Kscope say that more details of the group's new album will be revealed soon.



