O.R.k. announce European tour dates for spring 2023

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto's band O.R.k. confirm 12 shows, including London gig at Prognosis - new album Screamnasium is out now

ORk group shot from 2022
(Image credit: Bruna Rotunno / Post-Production: Sebastiano Bongi Toma)

O.R.k – featuring ex-Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin, vocalist LEF, King Crimson’s Pat Mastelotto, and Carmelo Pipitone – have announced 12 European shows for spring 2023 with more to follow. 

The tour will be the band's first live shows since 2019, when they were promoting Ramagehead. The dates, which also include appearances at Prognosis Festival, will be a co-headliner with French trio Lizzard. 

Says Colin Edwin, "I'm super-happy that the opportunity to bring Screamnasium to life has now arrived in the shape of our first European tour since 2019. O.R.k. live inhabits a very unique space that I've have been missing for far too long. To say the usual phrase, 'I am looking forward to it' doesn't really express how I feel, because I know we're capable of creating a very special energy live.”

Ticketing info is available (opens in new tab) via Bands In Town. Scroll down for all the dates so far.

Screamnasium, out now via via Kscope, contains the band's first new material in three years and even includes a guest appearance from cellist Jo Quail.

 

O.R.k. 2023 tour dates

Apr 12: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, GERMANY
Apr 13: Pratteln 27, SWITZERLAND
Apr 14: Stuttgart Jugendhaus Mitte, GERMANY
Apr 16: Eindhoven Effeenar – Prognosis Festival, NETHERLANDS
Apr 18: Milan Legend 54, ITALY
Apr 19: Rome Traffic, ITALY
Apr 20: Bologna Alchemica, ITALY
Apr 21: Kufstein Kulturfabrik Kufstein, AUSTRIA
Apr 23 London Indigo at the O2 – Prognosis Festival, UK
Apr 25 Paris Backstage by the Mill, FRANCE
Apr 27: Nantes Ferrailleur, FRANCE
May 06: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, NETHERLANDS

