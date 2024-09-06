Order your limited edition Pure Reason Revolution x Prog bundle – featuring a signed lyric sheet and art print!

We've teamed up with UK proggers Pure Reason Revolution to celebrate the release of their fantastic new album Coming Up To Consciousness to bring you this special, limited edition bundle version of Prog that you can’t get anywhere else in the world!

This unique bundle features a bespoke Pure Reason Revolution front cover exclusive to this edition of Prog and also comes with a lyric sheet for Dig Til You Die from the new album signed individually by Jon Courtney and an art print.

There are only 200 bundles available worldwide, and you can only order yours via the Prog webstore. Get your copy before they’re gone forever!

Inside the new issue of Prog, PRR’s Jon Courtney discusses the struggles that inspired the lyrics to the band’s new album.

“Yeah, and I think that a lot of people will connect with this because people have dogs and cats, and have been through this,” Courtney tells Prog. “We had this dog here and then to have to take him to the vets. You question if it was the right time. I thought I was emotionally prepared for it, but I was just way off the mark.

“Then maybe eight weeks after this, I had a possible brush with asbestos. I was doing this renovation work and it really tipped me over the edge. It was totally irrational. At that time, I really thought that death was imminent.”

Also in the issue, Jon Anderson tells us all about his new album True, the new lease of life that working with The Band Geeks has given Anderson of late, and find out what the future holds for him; IQ guitarist Mike Holmes looks back over the last 40 years of making music; Alan Parsons recalls the making of 1978’s The Alan Parsons Project's Pyramid album; and Leprous discuss the new approach they took to making Melodies Of Atonement.

