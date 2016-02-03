Orca unveil Aquarium video

Orca have released the video for track Aquarium from upcoming album Universe.

Due out on March 18, Universe is described as being about “desire, beauty, identity, sensuality, and connecting with the power of nature.”

Based in London, the multi-national alt rock band consists of Irish bassist Matt McGuinness, Italian guitarist David Vezzoli, Brazilian-born guitarist Ben Murray-Smith, Polish drummer Kacper Stachowiak and British-Armenian singer Chris Edwards.

Orca are also set to play Bracknell Cellar Bar on March 20 and London Barfly on April 8.

Orca Universe tracklist