Orange Goblin announce 2017 Christmas show

Orange Goblin have revealed details on their annual Christmas show.

It’ll take place at the Electric Ballroom, Camden, North London, on December 22 and they’ll be joined by special guests Karma To Burn, Black Moth and Riddles.

Orange Goblin frontman Ben Ward says: “It’s that time of year again, when we get to unleash a little bit of heavy metal festive cheer. We are very excited to announce this year’s show, back at the trusted Electric Ballroom in Camden on Friday, December 22nd, and we have an amazing array of support bands to make this a very special Christmas show.

“First up, there’s London’s own retro firecrackers, Riddles, who are sure to get things moving with their groove-laden mix of Sabbath and Hawkwind.

“Next up, there’s the awesome Black Moth, who are always devastating live and have just recorded what will surely be one of the albums of 2018. Then, as main support, we have a real treat for everyone with a very rare UK appearance from our old friends from West Virginia, the legendary Karma To Burn. Not forgetting ourselves, of course!”

Ward adds: “We’ve been very busy this year, playing festivals all over the world, and at the same time writing material for a new album, which will be recorded in January 2018.

“Who knows, we may even play a couple of brand new songs as an early Christmas present. See you there, folks!”

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow (September 29) at 10am.

Orange Goblin have several live dates planned prior to the Christmas show. Find a full list below.

Sep 30: Sheffield Hardrock Hell, UK

Oct 07: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 27: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 18: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 25: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

Dec 22: London Electric Ballroom, UK

