Opeth announce 2021 European tour

Opeth have revealed they’ll tour across in Europe in 2021.

The Swedish outfit have revealed 11 dates for March next year, with further concerts to be announced in due course.

A statement reads: “Last year, Swedish prog-metal/rock legends Opeth released their stunning new album In Cauda Venenum, which is available in both Swedish and English.

“Today they announce a European tour for March 2021, on which they will be accompanied by retro rockers The Vintage Caravan from Iceland. More dates to follow.”

The first run of show will kick off in Tallinn, Estonia, on March 10 and conclude in Milan, Italy, on the 23rd of the month, with tickets going on general sale from 9pm CEST on July 13.

Back in May, it was confirmed that Opeth would headline the UK’s ArcTanGent festival in 2021 after the 2020 event was cancelled.

Opeth 2021 European tour dates

Mar 10: Tallinn Helitehas, Estonia

Mar 11: Riga Palladium, Latvia

Mar 12: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Mar 13: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Mar 15: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 16: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 17: Budapest Akvarium Klub, Hungary

Mar 19: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Mar 20: Sofia Universiada, Bulgaria

Mar 22: Zagreb Culture Factory, Croatia

Mar 23: Milan Tatro Degli Acrimboldi, Italy