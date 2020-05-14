Opeth to headline ArcTanGent 2021 - as festival launches crowdfunding campaign

Opeth have been confirmed as the first headline act for ArcTanGent 2021.

The Swedish outfit had been lined up to top the bill in 2020, but like the majority of festivals in the UK, organisers were forced to call off this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Opeth will now take to the stage next year, when ArcTanGent returns on August 19 - 21 at Fernhill Farm, Compton Martin, near Bristol.

ArcTanGent’s James Scarlett says: “We’re very excited to announce that Opeth will be at ArcTanGent 2021 as our main stage Saturday night headliner. They are the biggest band we had booked for 2020, so it felt like a good way to let people know our intentions for next year are equally big, if not bigger!

“A little bit of inside info is that ArcTanGent 2021 will feature loads of the 2020 bands with some amazing extras on top. Watch this space!”

All tickets previously purchased for the 2020 festival will be automatically valid for the 2021 event.

Yesterday, we reported that 92% of independent festivals could go out of business due to the pandemic unless the UK government takes immediate action. In light of this, ArcTanGent are following 2000 Trees in launching their own crowdfunding campaign.

Scarlett explains: “Today we’ve launched an ArcTanGent crowdfunder with some amazing rewards for our fans and supporters. As people are already aware, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ArcTanGent has been postponed until 2021.

“This means that, as an independent business with no corporate backers, we have a whole year with little to no income. This crowdfunder will secure the long-term survival of ArcTanGent and help to support thousands of others that depend on the festival each year.

“If people are able to help out then they will be a hero not just to the three of us who work all year round on the festival, but our whole team and everyone else that loves ArcTanGent.”

To find out more about the crowdfunder and to make a donation, visit the official website.