Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime ink trilogy deal

Geoff Tate’s outfit Operation: Mindcrime have signed a deal with Frontiers Music Srl for the release of their planned trilogy of albums.

The former Queensryche frontman gave up using his old band’s name earlier this year following an out-of-court settlement and vowed to continue under the Operation: Mindcrime moniker – named after his old group’s 1988 and 2006 albums.

And he says signing the deal with Frontiers Music Srl will give him the freedom he needs to turn his musical ideas for his latest project into reality.

Tate says in a statement on the label’s Facebook page: “All of us in Operation: Mindcrime are looking forward to the new frontier with our new label Frontiers Music Srl. They’re giving us the creative freedom necessary to do the trilogy project I’ve envisioned for the past few years.

“It’s going to be great fun for all of us involved and we hope our fans will enjoy listening to it as much as we plan to enjoy creating and recording it.”

The label’s president Serafino Perugino adds: “As a longtime fan of Geoff Tate and the Operation: Mindcrime album, I am truly honoured that he decided to sign with my label to give a home to his forthcoming trilogy. We look forward to releasing Operation: Mindcrime’s new music to the world.”

Earlier this year, Tate revealed he was planning a trio of albums as it would have been impossible to contain all his ideas on one record.

He said: “I tried to reduce the story and eventually got it down to 37 ideas that needed representing. I knew one record wouldn’t cover it, and that it would have to be a trilogy.”

The first album is expected to be released in late spring/early summer next year.