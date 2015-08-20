Operation: Mindcrime issue Burn video

Operation: Mindcrime have released a video for their track Burn.

The song is taken from Geoff Tate and co’s debut album The Key, which will be released on September 18 via Frontiers Music.

The album marks Tate’s first release since reaching a legal settlement with his former colleagues in Queensryche. The Key is the first in a trilogy of records that explores “international politics, the world economy and social ethos.”

Tate says: “We’ve thrown out the rules for this record, and it’s been really liberating. I’m a fan of old prog, and that music didn’t stick to rules. It’s inspiring and enjoyable to be able to explore, and it’s great being in a position to write without constraints.”

In the Burn video – directed by Seattle filmmaker Jamie Burton Chamberlin – Tate and the band are seen performing in the back of a stretch Limo, with an array of changing guests. Chamberlin also directed the band’s video for Re-Inventing The Future.

The Key tracklist

01. Choices 02. Burn 03. Re-Inventing The Future 04. Ready To Fly 05. Discussions In A Smoke Filled Room 06. Life or Death? 07. The Stranger 08. Hearing Voice 09. On Queue 10. An Ambush Of Sadness 11. Kicking In The Door 12. The Fall